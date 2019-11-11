Rock County

Arrest

JONATHAN JIMENEZ, 26, of 1515 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 1:37 a.m. Sunday, in the 900 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville, on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Reported

FRAUD at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, reported at the Janesville Police Department. A 70-year-old reported that he was defrauded by someone claiming to be part of the Publishing Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. They told him that he needed to pay $6,500 in taxes before cashing the check.

Intoxicated driving arrests

CHARLES T. WHIPPLE, 32, of 4102 Orange St., Delavan, at 2:40 a.m. Sunday at Franklin and Court streets, Janesville.

AARON J. PUNZEL, 21, 718 Edison Ave., Janesville, at 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville.

DUSTEN J. JOHNSON, 34, of 315 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 2:43 a.m. Sunday at Atwood Avenue and Milwaukee Street, Janesville. It was listed as his second arrest on drunken-driving charges.

CYLE J. PEARSON, 25, of 309 S. Locust St., Janesville, 8:06 p.m. Saturday at Main and Wall streets, Janesville.

CHERYL A. HILDEN, 54, of 2219 Lombard Street, Janesville, at 2:48 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of the Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville.

Accidents

JOLIET AND CHATHAM STREETS, Janesville, at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. A car driven by Matthew L. Johnson, 30, of 2110 S. Walnut St., Janesville, was southbound on Chatham Street when he collided with a car driven by a Dawn Hale, 59, of 1739 S. Marion Ave., Janesville. Hale was reportedly transported for medical attention. Johnson was cited for failure to yield right of way, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating while revoked.