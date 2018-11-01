Rock County
Reported
COUNTERFEITING OR FORGERY reported at 9:04 p.m. Monday at Festival Foods, Janesville. A counterfeit $100 bill was reported.
VEHICLE THEFT reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on North Highway 14 in the town of Union. The owner said people she knows took the car and refused to return it until Monday, and she wanted the vehicle reported stolen.
INTOXICATED MAN WITH GUN reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday on East Creek Road in the town of Bradford. The 49-year-old was taken to a Janesville hospital to be evaluated for a possible emergency detention.
