Walworth County
Charged
KEVIN J. CIARDO, 25, of Jefferson, with burglary, two counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft and resisting an officer. Village of East Troy police say on Oct. 31, Ciardo was disorderly and intoxicated in a bar before stealing jewelry and coins from someone he knows and bashing his head against a squad car and concrete, saying he did not want to go back to prison.
LATASHA A. MILLER, 26, no listed address, with escape. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Aug. 13, Miller was let out of the Walworth County Jail's work release dorm for an appointment and did not return.
SETH H. MEYER, 24, of Mukwonago, with sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and exposing genitals. East Troy police say on July 18, Meyer sexually assaulted and exposed himself to a teenage boy he knows.
ARTURAS ORLOVAS, 24, of Lemont, Illinois, with driving a vehicle without owner's consent. Walworth police say on Oct. 29, Orlovas was caught with a car he had stolen in Illinois.
