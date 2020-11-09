Rock County
Arrests
BELINDA A. AMOS, 51, of Madison, at 1:08 p.m. Thursday at 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of felony retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
DESHON BANKS, 47, of Oregon, at 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on felony retail theft.
EURA E. BURDINE, 48, of 161 Linn St., Janesville, at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 208 N. Main St., Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and bail jumping.
STEVEN T. MOSLEY, 51, of Madison, at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer and felony retail theft.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JUSTIN H. STROBBE, 35, of 732 N. Pine St., Janesville, at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Center Avenue and Riverside Street, Janesville.