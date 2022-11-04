Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).JESSE SOMMERFELDT, 36, of Fitchburg, OWI 7th offense, Nov. 2, West Highway 14 near the town of Porter. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Owi Offense Jesse Sommerfeldt Fitchburg Crime Porter Trending Now Janesville driver to make initial court appearance in fatal East Memorial Drive crash Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Broadband internet -- at last -- coming to parts of rural Rock County Rock County won’t study moving 4-H Fairgrounds Whitewater council member, former legislative aide battle for 31st Assembly seat Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022