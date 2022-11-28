Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Nov 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony ArrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)SCOTT WHITE, 37, of Monroe, false imprisonment, Nov. 22, 26 block of Kerwin Mathews Court, Janesville.LASHUN COLEMAN, 36, of Beloit, strangulation and suffocation, Nov. 22, 99 Block of South Huron Drive, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Janesville Suffocation Crime Strangulation Coleman Beloit Social_feed Trending Now Spray-painted rental home on busy Janesville street throws spotlight on local affordable housing crisis Woodman's Food Market ups to $3 million its pledge for proposed Janesville ice arena and convention center Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Janesville police officer awarded chief's commendation for actions at stabbing scene Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022