Rock County
Reported
BURGLARY at 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville. A window was broken to make entry. A gaming machine or machines were broken into, and $4,480 was taken from them.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY at 6:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at CTR Firearms, 3025 Woodlane Drive, Janesville. A window in a door was smashed, causing $1,000 damage. No entry was made.
Fire call
1829 S. HIGHWAY 140, TOWN OF AVALON, at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. The Clinton Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an enclosed, four-seasons porch after a cigarette apparently ignited a couch. Residents partially doused the fire with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived, but the fire caused flame and smoke damage to the porch. No injuries were reported.