Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022
By GAZETTE STAFF
Nov 21, 2022

Rock County
Felony Arrests
All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)

DONQUARIUS ALLEN, 23, of Chesterton Indiana, delivering fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on or near a park, Nov. 9, Janesville.

EDWARD EZZELL, 40, of Janesville, possession of narcotics, Nov.15, Interstate 39/90 and off of exit 171, Janesville.