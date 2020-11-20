Rock County
Charged
DA'JHAUN P. ALLEN, 22, of 1226 Copeland Ave., Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and narcotics, possessing a firearm, operating a motor vehicle without consent, and possession of marijuana. United States Marshals say on July 14, they found Allen with cocaine and Oxycodone. He also faces some of those charges for what he was found with in Beloit.
CORY J. EUBANKS, 36, of McFarland, with possession of an electric weapon, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Janesville police say on Oct. 4, Eubanks used a stun gun on someone in Janesville during a fight.
STEPHEN R. WALKER, 24, of 1019½ E. Grand Ave., Beloit, with threat to law enforcement officer. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Oct. 12, threatened a deputy in the Rock County Jail.
VINCENT T. ZACCONE, 43, of Chicago, with hit-and-run causing injury. Janesville police say on Oct. 6, Zaccone got into a motorcycle crash in the city after he went through a stop sign.