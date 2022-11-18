top story Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)JOSEPH PRITCHARD, 39, of Janesville, two counts of manufacturing and delivering cocaine and manufacturing and delivering designer drugs, Nov. 15, intersection of Gerald and Park avenues, Beloit.ERIC BROOKS, 50, of Beloit, manufacturing and delivering cocaine, Nov. 14, 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville.JEREMYA KUENNEN, 32, of Beloit, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, Nov. 14, 2800 block of North Lexington Drive, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Janesville Beloit Criminal Law Social_feed Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022