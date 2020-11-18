Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JASON A. DORSEY, 33, of 207 Eighth St., Brodhead, at 3:39 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Highway 11 and Roherty Road, town of Center. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of a crash after a reported domestic incident.
CARLOS A. GARCIA, 24, of 933 Shirland Ave., Beloit, at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Turtle Townhall Road and Highway 67, town of Turtle. It was listed as a first offense.
JAWAUN T. GOLDEN, 21, of 1706 Morse Ave., Beloit, at 9:02 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1212 Summit Ave., Beloit. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies also arrested Golden on a charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana after finding him with more than 6 ounces of marijuana.
ALEXANDER T. SWANSON, 29, of 2424 Murphy Woods Road, Beloit, at 10:05 p.m. Nov. 11 a 1516 E. Philhower Road, town of Turtle. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they responded to a single motorcycle accident.
Accident
DEERFIELD DRIVE, at 11:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, when Michelle E. Arreola, 38, of 57 S. Ringold St., Janesville, told police she reached over to help her daughter and veered into the other lane and struck another vehicle. All five people in these two cars were taken to a local hospital with possible injuries. Arreola was cited for operating left of center and operating while suspended.
Charged
ICIE L. ELLISON, 19, of 2621 Harvard Drive, No. 1, Janesville, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, cocaine and other controlled substances, as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place. Beloit police say on Sept. 27, they found drugs in a car.
DALTON J. FORRESTAL, 24, of 534 Williams St., Janesville, with maintaining a drug trafficking place. Janesville police say on Sept. 23, they stopped Forrestal's brother and found him with a gun and more than 2 pounds of marijuana. They say this led them to execute a search warrant at the business the two Forrestals run, where police found two vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing more than two pounds combined.
KYLE A. MOORE, 28, of Stoughton, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct. Edgerton police say on Oct. 17, Moore drove a car while the door was open, causing a woman he knows to fall out. He also is charged with stealing her phone and threatening her after she said she would call police.