Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022
By GAZETTE STAFF
Nov 17, 2022

Rock County
Felony arrests
All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)

RICHARD CHAPMAN, 65, of Janesville, retail theft less than or equal to $5,000, Nov. 14, 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville.

JALEN JACKSON, 34, of Janesville, two counts of manufacturing and delivering cocaine, Nov. 14, 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville.

CRYSTAL FRONING, 27, of Beloit, neglecting a child as a party to a crime, Oct. 22, 400 block of Eisenhower Avenue, Janesville.

EDIE KAY, 54, of Janesville, burglary, Oct. 29, 1700 block of North Washington Street, Janesville.

MELISSA CAMPBELL, 42, of Columbus, retail theft, Oct. 26, 2500 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.