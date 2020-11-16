Rock County
Arrest
JOSE A. RODRIGUEZ, 28, of 3107 Palmer Drive, No. 2, Janesville, at 3:27 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at home on suspicion of single felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JERRY A. WILKINS, 54, of Milwaukee, at 11:49 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90/39 near Avalon Road, town of La Prairie, after a traffic stop by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer. The State Patrol reported Wilkins weaved between lanes on the highway “multiple times” and showed signs of intoxication when police stopped his vehicle.
JAMES R. EDGELL, 37, of 2309 Harvard St., Janesville, during a traffic stop at 2:52 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Pearl and Court streets, Janesville.
JESSICA M. BARBEAU, 21, no address listed, at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Humes Road and Pontiac Drive, Janesville, after police were called to a vehicle crashed into the post of a traffic light. She was released to a responsible party.
Reported
THEFT at 7:31 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in the 2100 block of Black Bridge Road, Janesville. A man said someone stole a 3-foot-by-5-foot Donald Trump campaign flag he hung from a handmade frame in his yard. The man said he thinks the theft happened after went to bed and that he suspects a neighbor took the flag, but he told officers he didn’t want to formally implicate the neighbor.
THEFT at 4:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the 2200 block of East Racine Street, Janesville. A woman who was parked near the Palmer Park dog run area reported someone had stolen $520 of cash from her vehicle and another vehicle. The woman and the other vehicle’s owner also reported $1,460 in items stolen, including an iPhone 7, a clutch, a purse and a wallet.