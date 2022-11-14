top story Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Nov 14, 2022 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)JERID REYNOLDS, 37, of Marshfield, OWI seventh or more offense, Nov. 9, 3500 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.HEAVEN ELLISON, 20, of Beloit, fleeing or eluding an officer in a vehicle, retail theft as a party to a crime, Nov. 8, 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville.SENCERE ELLISON, 18, of Beloit, retail theft, neglecting a child, Nov. 8, 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville.MACKENZIE MIELCZAREK, 31, of Walworth, fleeing or eluding an officer in a vehicle, neglecting a child, Nov. 5, 1500 block of Center Avenue, Janesville.EDDIE ZANDERS, 43, of Beloit, domestic abuse through strangulation and suffocation, Nov. 2, 800 block of Elm Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Beloit Felony Janesville Trending Now Evansville man killed in two-vehicle crash 3 people charged in Milton drug bust 3 die, 3 injured in Highway 11 crash near Footville Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Five face charges in Milton drug bust Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022