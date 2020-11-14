Rock County
Reported
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, at 5:20 p.m. Thursday at the 400 block of East Centerway, Janesville. A man said his girlfriend poured bleach over his clothing and then took off in his pickup truck. The woman later was cited for damage to physical property.
FRAUD, Thursday at the 300 block of West Holmes Street, Janesville. A woman said a man she was dating online who claimed to be “Dr. Michael Jon” defrauded her of $13,000 she'd sent him using cash apps and money grams. The woman said she also has not recovered $2,000 in "valuable merchandise" she’d mailed to the man.