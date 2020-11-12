Rock County
Arrest
JEREMY A. HAINES, 38, of 1865 Church St., Beloit, at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at an unlisted location on a charge of aggravated battery intending to cause substantial harm.
Intoxicated driving arrests
BAMBI L. BLACO, 54, of Davis Junction, Illinois, at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 30 at Highway 140 and BC Townline Road, town of Clinton, on charges of hit-and-run and intoxicated driving. It was not listed what number offense it was.
JOHN J. ERICKSON, 25, of 7367 N. Curharken Court, Edgerton, at 6:15 a.m. Nov. 3 at Highway 14 and Fellows Road, town of Porter. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they received a report of Erickson driving in ditches and hitting trees.
MICHAEL W. FRANKOWSKI, 38, of 104 Linn St., Janesville, at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Beloit Avenue and State Street. It was listed as a first offense.
GABRIELA G. MIRANDA, 20, of Madison, at 2:07 a.m. Nov. 1 at Highway 14 and Emerald Grove Road, town of Bradford. It was not listed what number offense it was. Rock County sheriff's deputies responded to an overturned SUV and found Miranda.
Charged
KRISTINA D. BENAGE, 42, of 10619 N. County Line Road, No. 31, Whitewater, with possession of narcotic drugs, cocaine and drug paraphernalia and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Beloit police say on Nov. 3, they found Benage with 0.35 grams of cocaine and 1.74 grams of heroin.
TYRESE A. HARVEY-BROOKS, 19, 1460 Monterey Lane, Janesville, with driving a motor vehicle without owner consent and misdemeanor bail jumping. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Nov. 3, they saw a car in Beloit that had been reported stolen in Illinois.
SHAWNTELL R. ROMERO, 28, no fixed address, with burglary, misdemeanor theft and issuing a worthless check. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Sept. 3, Romero stole a check from someone in Orfordville.
JARED R. RUSSELL, 27, of 1612 White Ave., Beloit, with one felony theft charge, one misdemeanor theft charge and a count of disorderly conduct. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Russell was supposed to fix items for a woman in the town of Rock, but on Dec. 6, 2019, he took a hoverboard and two laptops from her. He also faces other charges for recent matters in Beloit.
BRENT A. SHANKLIN, 50, of Stoughton, with attempting to flee an officer. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Nov. 2, they tried to arrest him on a warrant in the town of Janesville, but he fled.