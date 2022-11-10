top story Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Nov 10, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)HUMBERTO MUNOZ-VILLALBA, 32, of Janesville, OWI fourth offense, Nov. 7, Janesville.RAY GROSS, 59, of Janesville, two counts of unauthorized use of an entity’s information and documents, Aug. 24, Janesville.FAHTIA ATCHLEY EDGELL, 44, of Janesville, OWI fourth offense, Nov. 1, Janesville.KARMA VANDIVER, 18, of Milton, attempt to flee or elude an officer; drove or operated vehicle without consent, Nov. 3, County M near Newville Road, Janesville.JAVAIR BENSON, 22, of Beloit, physical abuse of a child with intent to cause bodily harm, Nov. 2, 1800 block of Post Road, Janesville.KERRIE HARTLEY, 25, of Janesville, attempt to flee or elude an officer, Nov. 4, 2500 block of Riverside Street, Janesville.CHARREESE LONG, 31, of Beloit, two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver; possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, Nov. 4, 800 block of East Sharpes Court, Janesville.LATRES ROBINSON, 27, town of Rock, three counts of manufacturing and delivering cocaine, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, Nov. 6, 100 block of Jackson Street, Janesville.JARROD ANDERSON, 47, Edgerton, OWI fourth offense, Nov. 3, North Main Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Police Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022