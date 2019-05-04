Rock County

Arrests

JAMIE A. POFAHL, 38, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 5:08 p.m. Thursday at 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, on charges of retail theft greater than $500 but less than $5,000, possession of cocaine/base and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TODD J. CHURCHILL, 51, of 1514 Arbutus St., Janesville, at 10:45 a.m. Friday at 2601 W. Court St., Janesville, on charges of forgery and fraud on full service gas station.

Intoxicated driving arrest

GREGORY S. AUSTIN, 53, of 3244 Westminster Road, Janesville, at 11:02 p.m. Thursday at Court and Academy streets, Janesville.