Rock County

Arrest

BROCK A. AUSTIN, 32, Beloit, at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday at 1523 E. Racine St., Janesville, on suspicion of one count of strangulation and suffocation following an incident for which he was also cited for one count of battery.

Intoxicated driving arrests

SOPAUL NOUN, 35, 424 Cherry St., Janesville, at 9:48 p.m. Monday at 108 Center Ave., Janesville.

PABLO GONZALEZ-MEJIA, 42, Beloit, at 6:33 p.m. Saturday at County X and County Line Road, town of Clinton, after he apparently crashed his vehicle.

COLTEN T. VINGUM, 23, Stoughton, at 11:14 p.m. Saturday at 15109 W. Green Bay Road, town of Union, after a witness reported seeing his vehicle was stuck in a ditch. It was his second offense.

JOHN F. BRUEGGEMAN, 67, Stoughton, at 11:10 p.m. Friday at 7700 N. County K, town of Fulton, after he apparently crashed his vehicle. His vehicle’s front end and windshield were smashed and the airbags deployed. Police reports did not disclose what the vehicle had struck.

Reported

FRAUD at 1:11 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of Red Eye Road, town of Johnstown. A woman said someone claiming to be affiliated with Best Buy’s Geek Squad Services called her and told her she received a refund for a computer program she bought but is no longer available to her. The caller told the woman to buy Best Buy gift cards and give the caller the banking number for the cards. The woman apparently bought $10,000 in gift cards at Target and Best Buy stores and gave the card numbers to the caller. The woman later became suspicious the caller had scammed her out of money. The woman’s bank told her she would not be reimbursed.