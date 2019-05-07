Rock County

Arrest

KEVIN DURRELL YOUNG, 25, of 1017 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 10:35 p.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Bennett Street, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver ketamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs.

Intoxicated driving arrests

JORGE AGUILAR MENDEZ, 27, of Madison, at 5:49 a.m. Saturday at County K and Skinner Road, town of Newark.

COREY T. SANDOVAL, 27, of 7084 County X, Clinton, at 9:25 p.m. Friday at 7245 County X, Clinton. It was listed as Sandoval’s second arrest on a drunken-driving charge.

Reported

THEFT at 3:42 p.m. Sunday in the 9600 block of Northrup Road, Clinton. A white 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara was stolen from a driveway.

Charged

NATHAN L. BOLTON, 30, of 747 Kellogg Ave., No. 8, Janesville, with driving a motor vehicle without owner consent and forgery. Bolton is accused of driving and selling a vehicle of a woman he knows to get money for heroin.

CHRISTINE A. STOFFEL, 34, of 1223 S. Grant St., Janesville, with felony retail theft and seven counts of bail jumping. Stoffel is accused of taking a gallon of milk and 36 packages of Tide PODS, total value $608, from the Beloit Walmart on April 17.