Rock County

Reported

VANDALISM at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday at Bond Park, 201 N. Oakhill Drive, Janesville. Someone had set a fire in a restroom.

Fire

226 N. WALNUT ST., JANESVILLE, at 1:19 p.m. Thursday, causing an estimated $35,000 damage to house. No injuries. Owner Krista Sampson and three children were displaced and stayed with family. The fire apparently started in a bathroom ceiling vent fan to a knee wall and roof. Firefighters quickly extinguished it.

Accident

MILWAUKEE AND RINGOLD STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, when a small SUV driven by Sally M. Cullen, 80, of 61 S. Ringold St., Janesville, and a car driven by Michaela R. Nitka, 22, of W2969 County F, Albany, collided in the intersection. Cullen was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and was treated and released at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

Charged

CULLEN B. KOVACH, 17, of 218 Riverside St., Janesville, with second-degree sexual assault and battery to a law enforcement officer. He is accused of sexual assault by use of force against a woman he knows last month in Janesville and of slamming a door on the hand of a sheriff’s detective who was trying to arrest him Wednesday at his residence.