Rock County

Arrest

16-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at about 2 p.m. Thursday at 210 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of assault by prisoner and battery when Rock County sheriff’s deputies say the boy struck and spat in the face of a Rock County Youth Services staff member.

Intoxicated driving arrests

PETER G. CROOKSHANKS, 45, of 1425 Foster Ave., Janesville, at 12:44 a.m. Friday at 17 N. Jackson St., on a charge of third-offense intoxicated driving.

STEVEN L. PETERSON, 64, of 1212 W. Conde St., Janesville, at 10:37 p.m. Thursday at 1330 Roosevelt Ave., on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.