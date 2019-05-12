Rock County

Arrests

12-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 3:01 p.m. April 19, on charges of capturing representations depicting nudity, invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct.

JACOB M. PITTHAN, 26, of Rockford, Illinois, at 1:41 a.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Holiday Drive, on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of prescription drugs.

JOSE A. RODRIGUEZ, 26, of 424 S. Pearl St., Janesville, at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Palmer Drive, on charges of strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct.

CHRISTINE A. STOFFEL, 34, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 10:45 p.m. Friday on a charge of retail theft of between $500 and $5,000 in value.

Intoxicated driving arrests

DAMIEN J. KIRSCH, 18, of 200 N. Willard Ave., Janesville, at 12:28 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln and Johnson streets, on a charge of second-offense intoxicated driving.

JESSICA J. NOTTESTAD, 42, of 241 E. Russell Road, town of Janesville, at about 5:09 p.m. Friday at that address on a charge of third-offense intoxicated driving with a passenger younger than 16. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say family members confronted Nottestad for driving while intoxicated after picking her two children up from school.