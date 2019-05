Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

JACKSON T. VAUGHN, 23, 1519 Redwood Drive, Janesville, at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday at Delavan Drive and Jackson Street, Janesville, after police pulled him over for expired registration. Also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

JESSE MONSON, 24, 2412 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday at Pine and Trescher roads, town of Milton.