Rock County

Arrest

GABRIELLA MARGUERITE ESARCO, 19, Williams Bay, at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at 645 S. Wright Road, Janesville on suspicion of one count of felony identity theft.

Intoxicated driving arrest

MATTHEW G. MATTESON, 37, 1300 Blaine Ave., Janesville, at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday at 525 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Also cited for disorderly conduct.

Charged

VINCENZO M. DIGENNARO, 19, of 3733 Lucey St., Janesville, with receiving a stolen firearm. He is accused of receiving a handgun that had been taken in a burglary May 16 from a residence in the 4000 block of Sandstone Drive, Janesville.

DILLIAN D. ADAMS, 20, of 412 Center Ave., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation and battery as acts of domestic abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. He is accused of assaulting a woman Wednesday at his residence and of possessing seven bongs and a grinder.

JOHN A. BEAR, 31, of 2770 Iva Court, No. 42, Beloit, with violating a harassment restraining order and bail jumping. He is accused of contacting a woman via text message after a court ordered him not to as the result of a domestic violence case against him.