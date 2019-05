Rock County

Reported

SHOTS FIRED at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Windmill Lane, Janesville. A Janesville police sergeant said officers responded to reports a young adult male who apparently was in emotional distress had entered the woods near Windmill Lane, and had used a gun to fire “about 30 rounds” in the air. The male was unharmed and was arrested without incident for discharging the gun. He was transported to a local healthcare facility for observation.