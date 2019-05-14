Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

JAMES EDWARD JACOBSON, 55, of 3304 N. Crystal Springs Road, Janesville, at 8:42 p.m. Sunday at 3201 Deerfield Drive, Janesville.

RICHELLE ALANA LAYTON, 27, of 508 Parkview Drive, Milton, at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Holmes and Wisconsin streets, Janesville. Related charges filed Monday were threat to law enforcement and restricting an officer.

JERRY LEE VAN CANNON, 53, of 338 N. High St., Janesville, at 7:46 p.m. Sunday at Ravine and High streets, Janesville. Also arrested on a charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Charged

CAMERON M. HESS, 29, of 1426 S. Walnut St., Janesville, with false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Hess also is accused of assaulting a Janesville woman he knows early Saturday morning at her residence.