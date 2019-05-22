Rock County

Arrests

HENRY M. WOODS, 36, of 418 E. Centerway, Janesville, at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at home on charges of strangulation with a domestic violence rider, battery with a domestic violence rider and disorderly conduct with a domestic violence rider.

TYLER D. MILLER, 29, of 1232 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 1:56 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of felony retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrest

BENJAMIN E. HALL, 23, of 2521 Holiday Drive, No. 8, Janesville, at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Washington Street, Janesville.

Reported

THEFT at 3:09 p.m. May 2 at Victoria’s Secret, 2500 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken were $1,487.50 worth of bras.

Charged

AMANDA J. CHESMORE, 33, of 1119 Laramie Lane, Janesville, with felony retail theft and three counts of bail jumping. She is accused of taking items valued at $543 from the Janesville Home Depot on April 19.

ROBERT J. ELLIFRITZ, 27, of 1419 Porter Ave., Beloit, with escape, obstructing and criminal damage to property. He is accused of breaking a screen to flee sheriff’s deputies who came to arrest him on a warrant Friday at Rock Valley Correctional Programs, 203 W. Sunny Lane, town of Rock.

RYAN P. KILBEY, 27, of 508 W. Holmes St., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and damage to property, all as acts of domestic violence. He is accused of breaking through a door and assaulting a woman at his residence on March 19.

AMBER M. BUHLER, 19, of 215 McKinley St., Janesville, with forgery. She is accused of trying to cash checks that had been in a purse that was lost in Janesville in April.

ADAM J. HOFF, 42, of 530 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman Friday at her Milton residence.