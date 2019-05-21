Rock County

Arrests

RICHARDO JAMES GONZALES, 55, of 4544 E. Highway 14, Janesville, at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 1927 N. Pontiac Drive on a charge of felony parole violation.

HENRY MORGAN WOODS, 36, of 418 E. Centerway, Janesville, at 2 a.m. Saturday on a charge of strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, and three counts of domestic abuse.

Charged

ROBERT J. SEE, 35, of 112 N. Washington St., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation and battery. HEATHER S. BEINEMA, 39, of 1011 Laurel Ave., Janesville, was charged with party to battery in the same incident, in which a man was punched, kicked and choked in an alley along North Washington Street, Janesville.

RODERICK J. JOHNSON II, 31, of 2685 Holiday Drive, Janesville, with possession of an electric weapon without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Johnson is accused of possessing a glass pipe and a Vipertek stun gun while sleeping in a car in the driveway of a residence police were investigating Sunday night in Beloit.

Walworth County

Charged

ERIC M. ALGIERS, 29, of Pleasant Prairie, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on May 13, they stopped Algiers and found him with 4.1 grams of marijuana and a glass smoking device.

CAVANAUGH J. BLISS, 21, of 346 Schroeder Ave., Delavan, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 29, they found Bliss with 52 grams of marijuana, a scale and a pipe.

MELVIN B. BROWN JR., 26, of 452 W. Main St., upper, Whitewater, with identity theft for financial gain and misdemeanor theft. UW-Whitewater police say on April 10, Brown used someone else’s bank card to buy a PlayStation 4 controller and bath tissue.

OMAR B. CASTRO-BARRERA, 20, of Harvard, Illinois, with two counts of party to delivering cocaine near a school. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 3 and 10, they conducted controlled buys of 7.3 and 4.8 grams of cocaine from Castro-Barrera.

GABRIEL R. CHAVEZ, 18, of 433 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, with delivering MDMA near a park and felony bail jumping. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on May 3, they conducted a controlled buy of 0.3 grams of “Molly” from Chavez.

TAIWAN R. EDWARDS, 23, of 607 Lyndhurst Drive, Janesville, with second-offense possession of marijuana. Whitewater police say on May 4, they stopped Edwards and found him with 5.6 grams of marijuana.

MODESTO J. ESPARZA, 41, with attempting to flee officers and bail jumping, MELISSA S. FREDERICK, 33, with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer and bail jumping, and REBECCA ESPARZA, 38, with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as bail jumping. All are of 842 Carter St., Genoa City. Police say on May 13, they executed a no-knock search warrant at the home and found heroin, fentanyl and paraphernalia at the home. Modesto Esparza eluded police but was eventually found. All three were facing meth charges.

BRANDON A. FETZER, 27, of Rubicon, with second-offense possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say during Spring Splash on May 4, Fetzer had a vape pen with THC oil.

SALVADOR G. GARCIA, 19, of McHenry, Illinois, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on May 4, they found Garcia during Spring Splash with 92.7 grams of marijuana and $1,424 in cash.

PEYTON G. HARMEL, 22, of 613 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, negligent handling of a weapon, and disorderly conduct. Elkhorn police say on April 29, Harmel grabbed the neck of a woman he knows and held a knife to her.

JAMIE L. HEMINOVER, 40, of N6620 Forest Road, Elkhorn, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on May 9, they conducted a traffic stop and found Heminover with 2.3 grams of marijauna and a pipe.

DILLON L. LEONARD, 18, of 204 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, with battery to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Elkhorn police say on May 10, Leonard was speaking with someone he was not allowed to contact as a condition of his probation. When they were arresting him, police say Leonard used racial slurs and struck an officer.

CHRISTOPHER M. OSINSKI, 27, of Pell Lake, with party to felony retail theft. Police say on April 9, Osinski helped steal $574.88 worth of goods from Shopko in Delavan.

GLENN J. TOLON, 27, of 818 Michigan St., No. 4, Delavan, with three counts of delivering cocaine and one count of delivering marijuana, all near a school or park. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in February, March and April, they conducted controlled buys of crack cocaine and THC cartridges from Tolon. Prosecutors also charged Tolon with delivering 0.61 grams of cocaine in October 2016 in Lake Geneva.

DEMARIO T. WILSON, 32, of Fort Atkinson, with identity theft by avoidance and obstructing an officer. Whitewater police say on April 7, Wilson, who had two active warrants, gave police someone else’s ID and later ran from them.