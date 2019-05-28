Rock County

Arrests

NICHOLAS S. MACKEY, 19, of 1703 Mayfair Drive, Janesville, at 5:51 p.m. Sunday at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct.

LAVELL D. HEWLETT, 27, of 117 E. Milwaukee St., No. 7, Janesville, at 10:06 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Woodlane Drive, Janesville, on charges of battery, false imprisonment, bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

GAVIN W. WALLMOW, 18, 3733 Lucey St., Janesville, at 3:39 p.m. Friday at the Janesville Police Department on charges of party to the crimes of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, theft, theft of movable property and criminal damage to property.

Intoxicated driving arrests

NICHOLAS W. JAMES, 33, of 812 Sherman Ave., Janesville, at 10:59 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of River Street, Janesville. It was listed as James’ second arrest on a drunken-driving charge. He also was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

BENJAMIN E. HILL, 23, of 2521 Holiday Drive, No. 8, Janesville, at 2:01 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Washington Street, Janesville.

DEBRA R. EDWARDSON, 47, of 1617 Lapham St., Janesville, at 3:26 p.m. Thursday at Centerway and Rockport Road, Janesville. Edwardson also was arrested on a charge for possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

MICHAEL B. GOODWIN, 29, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Janesville, at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Parkside Drive, Janesville. Goodwin also was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

WYATT D. WILLIAMS, 17, 408 N. Kennedy Road, Milton, at 4:26 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of North Pontiac Drive, Janesville. It was listed as Williams’ second arrest on a drunken-driving charge. He also was cited for operating while revoked.

Reported

BURGLARY, at 12:11 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Lexington Drive, Janesville. Reported taken was a lawnmower valued at $200.