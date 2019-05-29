Rock County

Arrest

HARROLLE E. BAKER, 83, of 11344 N. Bryant Road, town of Milton at 2:34 p.m. Monday on charges of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse rider and false imprisonment.

Intoxicated driving arrests

JEFFREY A. ANDERSON, 45, of Soldiers Grove, at 2:20 p.m. Friday at Highway 11 and Rockport Road, town of Rock. It was listed as his third arrest on drunken-driving charges. He was also arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

ALEX R. NIPPLE, 19, of N401 E. Second Ave., Brodhead, at 12:58 a.m. Monday at County K and Carroll Road, town of Newark.

Walworth County

Charged

DEREK J. BEASTER, 41, of 512 E. North St., Whitewater, with disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater. Whitewater police say on April 19, Beaster got into an argument with a woman he knows who says he bit her hand.

TIMOTHY G. FALCONBURY, 32, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Genoa City police say on May 13, they executed a search warrant at a home where Faclonbury was that had heroin and paraphernalia inside. Others, including Modesto Esparza, were connected to the same case and have ongoing meth cases.

JEFFREY D. GILMORE, 27, of West Allis, and DEYONTAE M. PARKER, 25, of Milwaukee, with party to felony retail theft. City of Delavan police say on April 9, Gilmore and Parker stole five laptops, worth a total of $4,355, from Walmart.

AGUSTIN HUERTA, 22, of 220 Madison St., lower unit, Walworth, with three counts of delivering cocaine near a school. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say they conducted controlled buys of 3.5, 3.6 and 3.4 grams of cocaine from Huerta in February and March.

CHRISTOPHER P. KOZIEL, 66, of Hodgkins, Illinois, with battery to law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Town of Geneva and Williams Bay police say on May 14, an apparently intoxicated Koziel harassed bartenders at a private event at the Ridge Hotel in the town of Geneva for not serving him drinks and eventually kicked an officer in the stomach, causing a "blunt abdominal injury."

BONNIE L. WEISS, 62, of Silver Lake, with threat to law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Whitewater police say on May 14, Weiss kicked and threatened to shoot officers. Police also reported finding her with a 4½ Vicodin pills.