Rock County

Arrest

ALEXANDER CRUZ SCHENK, 26, of 61 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, at 2:57 p.m. Monday at the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Avenue, on suspicion of one count of felony retail theft. The arrest came after he was cited Sunday for theft of movable property at the YMCA of Northern Rock County, 221 Dodge St.

Reported

BURGLARY at 2:47 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Sandstone Drive, Janesville. A resident said someone entered an unlocked garage door and stole about $1,700 in items from three vehicles parked in the garage, including a .22-cal. Browning Buck Mark semiautomatic handgun, a .22-cal North American Arms Black Widow handgun, a box of 9 mm ammunition, three social security cards, nine packs of venison sticks, a Wal-Mart store card, a concert ticket and a purse. Officers investigating collected fingerprints left on the vehicle doors. An investigation is ongoing.