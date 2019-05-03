Rock County

Arrest

JACOB N. SCHLEGEL, 30, of 1439 Lafayette St., Janesville, at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Humes Road, Janesville, on a charge of theft of moveable property.

Intoxicated driving arrest

KENNETH P. CARLYLE, 45, of 3114 W. Beloit-Rock Townline Road, Beloit, at 12:24 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Highway 51.

Charged

CLAUDE NEAL JR., 51, of 1507 Ashland Ave., Beloit, with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense with a minor child in the vehicle, and felony probation violation. Beloit police say Neal was driving while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 16 years old in his car. The incident took place while Neal was on probation for a felony charge of physical abuse of a child.

Walworth County

Charged

JAMES P. ATKINSON, 38, of Milwaukee, with possession of narcotic drugs. Village of East Troy police say on Feb. 16, they found Atkinson nodding off at a gas station and in possession of heroin.

SPENCER M. MELTON, 19, of McHenry, Illinois, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. UW-Whitewater police say in September they conducted a traffic stop and found Melton with 3.33 ounces of marijuana.

DANIEL J. NUNN, 22, of 181 N. Fraternity Lane, Whitewater, with second-offense possession of cocaine and resisting an officer. Whitewater police say on March 17, Nunn ran from police and had 0.7 grams of cocaine in his pocket.

JAXOM H. PROULX VICTOR, 23, of 150 N. Walworth Ave., Williams Bay, with two counts of second-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on March 15, Proulx Victor called to report a battery, but police had a warrant for his arrest and found him with 1.5 grams of Adderall.