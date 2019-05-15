Rock County

Arrest

MICHELLE R. LOMAX, 50, of 1111 Burton St., No. 4, Beloit, at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday at the Janesville Police Department on a charge of theft by misappropriation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

LUCAS J. GROSS, 20, of 2294 S. Afton Road, town of Beloit, at 1:41 a.m. Saturday at County D and Wildflower Lane, town of Rock. He was also cited for speeding and underage drinking.

ZEXDRA N. SMITH, 38, Madison, at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Shopiere and Creek roads, town of Turtle. She was also arrested on a charge of probation violation.

JONATHAN DETEJADA, 25, of Monticello, at 9:55 a.m. Sunday at Highway 213 and Kettle Road, town of Newark. It was listed as his second arrest on drunken-driven charges. He was also cited for hit-and-run.

CHRISTOPHER J. ZOELLNER, 22, of 1453 Lafayette St., Janesville, at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Crosby Avenue, Janesville. He was also arrested on a charge of felony probation violation.

AARON J. HOFFMASTER, 30, of 2030 Bond Place, Janesville, at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday at Ringold and Milwaukee streets, Janesville. He was also arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Charged

TIMOTHY D. LAWVER, 54, of 2011 Park Ave., town of Beloit, with failing to provide required information to the state sex-offender registry. He was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1991. His sentence required a lifetime listing on the registry.