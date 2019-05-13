Rock County

Reported

ARSON at 1:39 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Avenue and Locust Street, Janesville. Police put out a fire to a portable toilet and were planning to speak with a nearby resident who has surveillance cameras.

Walworth County

Charged

TOM C. DOWDY, 33, of 840 N. Wisconsin St., No. 109, Elkhorn, with burglary, misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say between April 6 and 13, Dowdy broke into a town of Lafayette home and stole a TV, multiple nail guns and a laptop.

DYLAN S. KAULAITY, 18, of W5127 Hawkhunter Road, Elkhorn, with delivering LSD and possessing marijuana, an illegally obtained prescription and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in August, they conducted a controlled buy of LSD from Kaulaity before in November stopping him and finding him with 13.94 grams of marijuana, prescription pills and a smoking device.

CONNOR A. KILLION, 20, of Milwaukee, with delivering MDMA and party to delivering Alprazolam. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in November, they conducted controlled buys of MDMA from Killion and Alprazolam from someone Killion was with in East Troy.

MATTHEW J. LAFLAMME, 38, of 135 W. Main St., No. 119, Lake Geneva, with driving a vehicle without owner consent. Lake Geneva police say he borrowed a car March 26 and did not return it.

JAMIE L. MAZZI, 37, of 117 S. Elizabeth St., No. 4, Whitewater, with three counts of delivering cocaine near a school. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in September and October, they conducted three controlled buys of less than 1 gram of cocaine each time from Mazzi.

CHARLES M. NEWMAN, 51, of 1118 Phoenix St., No. 8G, Delavan, with strangulation and suffocation, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct, all but one of the batteries charged with domestic abuse assessments. City of Delavan police say on April 28, Newman pulled a woman’s hair and put his hands around another woman’s neck.

GEORGE N. RACZYNSKI, 27, of Pell Lake, with party to felony retail theft. Police say on April 9, Raczynski and another man went into a Delavan Shopko and stole $574.88 worth of items.

DOMINIC M. ROTH, 21, of 433 Autumn Drive, No. 105, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, misdemeanor theft, escape, and two counts of failing to update the sex offender registry. Police say on March 6, Roth left for his jail work release and did not return. Instead, police say he stole a car from a coworker. A sex offender registry specialist said Roth did not report the changes of residency or employment after the aforementioned alleged incident.

DYLAN C. SCHULTZ, 19, of Muskego, with three counts of delivering LSD. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in October and November, they conducted controlled buys of LSD in the amounts of 0.5, 1.89 and 0.32 grams from Schultz.

LENA L. TWIST, 45, of W3981 Woodland Drive, Lake Geneva, with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Town of Geneva police say on April 27, they responded to a report of a woman, later learned to be Twist, who was in the streets naked, screaming and swearing. They later found her to have small amounts of meth and marijuana.