Rock County

Arrests

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall St., Janesville, was issued a municipal ordinance citation for possession of THC. He was caught with a Juul smoking device whose cartridge tested positive for THC.

AARON M. VANKRAANEN, 30, of 1015 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock County Sheriff's Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of physical abuse of a child.

Charged

ILIZA C. WEAVER, 26, of 101 E. Main St., No. 12, Evansville, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. She is accused of chasing a man with a vehicle while driving across residential yards, hitting him with a cellphone and a fist and breaking items in a residence Tuesday morning in Evansville.