Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

PAUL P. HILT, 43, of 2534 N. Lexington Drive, No. 3, Janesville, at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Lexington Drive, Janesville.

MARIO M. RIVERS, 47, of 3907 Milton Ave., No. 145, Janesville, at 3:32 a.m. Saturday at Parker Drive and Centerway, Janesville. He was also arrested on a charge of bail jumping and cited for operating left of center, operating motor vehicle without insurance and knowingly operating while revoked.