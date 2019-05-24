Rock County

Arrest

ASHLEY J. WAGMAN, 26, of 408 S. Main St., No. 1, Janesville, at 5:23 p.m. May 14 at her residence with physical abuse of a child and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Intoxicated driving arrests

LOGAN A. PEDERSON, 25, of 115 N. Walnut St., Janesville, at 2:55 a.m. Thursday at Centerway and Center Avenue, Janesville. Also arrested on a probation violation.

NICHOLAS S. HALSTEAD, 30, of 1335 Laramie Lane, No. 6, Janesville, at 1:42 a.m. Thursday at Milwaukee Street and Randall Avenue, Janesville. Also cited for driving without insurance and driving as a permittee after dark without an instructor.

SANDRA J. MARTIN, 73, of 10243 Stearns Road, Evansville, at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 59 and Casey Road, town of Porter.

ROBERT J BENISH, 53, of 1112 W. Burbank Ave., No. 303, Janesville, at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday at 3400 N. County F, Janesville. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving. Also arrested on a warrant charging failure to support.

KYLER J. SCHMIDT, 28, of 2429 Partridge Lane, Janesville, at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving causing injury at highways 11 and 51, town of Rock. Schmidt’s vehicle hit the back of a vehicle driven by Melissa M. Smith, 32, of 353 Glen St., Janesville, which was stopped in a turn lane. The impact pushed Smith’s vehicle into another vehicle driven by John C. Semrau, 45, of 2941 Riverside Drive, Beloit, which also was stopped in the turn lane. Smith was transported for treatment of a cut under her eye.

Charged

HAMIN W. WILLIAMS, 36, of Homewood, Illinois, with fleeing an officer. He is accused of fleeing after a state trooper stopped him for erratic driving in the town of Fulton on Saturday.

TYLER D. MILLER, 29, of 1232 Putnam Ave., Janesville, with felony retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of taking $554 worth of items from the Kohl’s department store in the Janesville Mall on May 8.

MONTRELL C. ZINN, 27, of 2519 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse, and criminal damage to property. He is a accused of being disorderly and threatening to two women while driving them in Janesville on Aug. 28 and assaulting one of the women May 11 at a Janesville residence.