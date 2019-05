Rock County

Arrest

MONTEL CURTEL ZINN, 27, of 2519 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment. He was booked at the Rock County Jail and was being held pending an initial court appearance.

Reported

FRAUD at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Seminole Road, Janesville. A man said someone used his personal ID to open a Verizon account.