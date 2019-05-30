Rock County

Reported

BURGLARY at 8:04 a.m. Monday after someone broke into a shed overnight and took a truck from an address on West Highway 14 in the town of Center.

Charged

ANDREW E. ADAMS, 26, and SOPHIA M. AEGERTER, 26, both of 525½ High St., Janesville, both with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of child neglect/harm did not occur. They are accused of leaving two small children in a locked car with windows closed for about 15 minutes Sunday in Emerald Grove.

ANDRE D.J. AUSTIN, 22, of 423 S. Janesville St., Whitewater, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse, contact after domestic abuse arrest and bail jumping. He is accused of jumping on and kicking a woman’s car in the early morning hours Monday, chasing her at speeds of up to 100 mph on Highway 11 in Janesville and following her to a residence on South River Road, where he caused a disturbance, and after his arrest, contacting her through a third party, violating a 72-hour no-contact order.

DAVID M. JOHNSON, 31, of 3446 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, with substantial battery and misdemeanor battery. He is accused of punching a man several times in the parking lot of The Table bar, 4910 S. County D, Afton, causing the man to lose consciousness, and throwing to the ground a woman who intervened, in the early morning hours Sunday.

Walworth County

Charged

PEGGY R. HETTIG, 49, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, with theft by false representation. Lake Geneva police say between December 2017 through June 2018, Hettig submitted invoices for work she didn’t do for Top Hat Logistical Solutions exceeding $14,000.

JOHN M. KRISKY JR., 49, of Spring Grove, Illinois, with theft in a business setting. Bloomfield police say between May 2018 and Feb. 7, 2019, Krisky, owner of Duckwork, Inc., in Illinois, was supposed to supply materials for a project at a Bloomfield church but never did—leaving those hired to complete the project out $23,619.70.