Rock County

Arrest

HENRY M. WOODS, 36, of 418 E. Centerway, Janesville, at 6:45 p.m. Saturday for suspicion on one count of strangulation and suffocation and one count of felony nonsupport.

Green County

Accidents

2200 WEST HIGHWAY 11, town of Spring Grove, at 12:19 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle driven by LOGIN G. SWEARINGEN, 21, Blanchardville, was westbound when it crashed into the rear of a vehicle driven by PATRICIA LIBERATORE, 63, Janesville. A passenger in Liberatore’s vehicle, LINDSEY J. COX, 37, Janesville, was wearing her seatbelt, but was injured in the crash and was transported to Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe. Her condition was not immediately available. Swearingen was cited for following too closely.