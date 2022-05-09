Rock County

Arrests

LOGAN T. SMITH, 18, of 322 Swan Lane, Janesville, at 5:57 p.m. Saturday May 7, at 709 Johnson St., Janesville, on felony charges of physical abuse of a child.

KYLE P. MOBLEY, 36, of 629 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 8:27 a.m. Friday May 6, in the 2800 block of Mackintosh Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of financial card fraud.