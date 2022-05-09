Public record for May 8, 2022 Gazette staff May 9, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyArrestsLOGAN T. SMITH, 18, of 322 Swan Lane, Janesville, at 5:57 p.m. Saturday May 7, at 709 Johnson St., Janesville, on felony charges of physical abuse of a child.KYLE P. MOBLEY, 36, of 629 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 8:27 a.m. Friday May 6, in the 2800 block of Mackintosh Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of financial card fraud. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure City of Janesville aims to create another TIF district on east side Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022