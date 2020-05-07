Rock County
Accident
COUNTY F, JANESVILLE. A motorcycle driven by Donald E. Suprise, 67, of 1040 Quail Lane, Janesville, was headed north through a curve when he felt the back end of the bike slipping. The bike slid out of control and Suprise's passenger, a 56-year-old Janesville woman, was transported by ambulance to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.
Charged
KEVIN R. LEWIS, 44, of 138 Sater Drive, Orfordville, with threatening harm by computer message and felony intimidation of a witness, both as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of sending threatening text messages. An arrest warrant was issued.
Walworth County
Charged
LOGAN J. MAHR, 23, of 1121 W. Florence St., No. 3, Whitewater, with two counts of delivering marijuana. Jefferson County drug unit officials say in April 2019, they conducted two controlled buys of THC wax from Mahr in Whitewater.
ADAM H. NELSON, 22, of Stoughton, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Jefferson County drug unit officials say in March and May 2019, they conducted controlled buys of marijuana in the amounts of 3.5, 13.8 and 4.3 grams from Nelson in Whitewater.
DARRYL M. NELSON, 32, of East Troy, with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments. Village of East Troy police say on March 25, Nelson choked a woman he knows after an argument.