Rock County
Arrests
CAMDON R. STEWART, 44, of 306 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 1:18 a.m. Monday, April 25, in the 1500 block of Vista Avenue, Janesville, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic.
SPENCER V. HEVEL, 33, of 1820 Crosby Ave., Janesville, at 8 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Racine Street and Parker Drive, Janesville, on charges of felony possession of marijuana, LSD and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
STEVEN K. MORGENSON, 44, of 222 Longwood Drive, Janesville, at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at home on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
ALVINO W. ROGERS ALLEN, 26, of 1979 S. Nelson Ave., town of Beloit, at 4:04 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the 600 block of Sutherland Avenue, Janesville, on charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
SHANE D. NICHOLS, 47, of Merritt Island, Florida, at 12:24 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Super 8 hotel, 3430 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of a felony fugitive complaint and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property, all with a modifier of domestic violence. He had an active felony warrant out in Florida for grand retail theft.
Intoxicated driving arrests
MARCEL A. WILCOX, 28, of 2440 Midvale Drive, Janesville, at 1:24 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Beloit Avenue and Conde Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense. He was also cited for having open intoxicants in his vehicle, as were his two passengers.
CHARLES SILVA, 47, of Belvidere, Illinois, at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Racine Street and Interstate 90/39, Janesville.
DOMONIC A. HARLEY, 37, of Barnwell, South Carolina, at 3:04 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Quality Inn, 3520 Milton Ave., Janesville. He was arrested after his vehicle was found parked on the curb of the Kia dealership parking lot on Ryan Road.
JONATHAN R. WALKER, 22, of 1143 E. Mallwood Drive, Newville, at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, May 1, in the 500 block of East Ellendale Road, Town of Fulton. It was listed as his first OWI offense.
CHRISTOPHER A. GREEN, 50, at 2:24 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at Center Avenue and Nicolet Street, Janesville, after he reportedly hit a deer. It was listed as his first OWI offense.
CYLE C. JOHNSON, 28, of 510 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 4:19 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at High and Johnson streets, Janesville. It was listed as his first OWI offense.
AMY L. VIVORITO, 37, W4099 Lindon Road, Lake Geneva, at 11:14 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in the 8500 block of Highway 14, town of Bradford, after a single-vehicle rollover crash.
JACOB M. BUZZELL, 27, of Racine, at 2:06 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Refset and Woodlane drives, Janesville.
Reported
VANDALISM at 7:54 a.m. Thursday, April 28, in the 2100 block of Roxbury Road, Janesville. A man reported someone had cut the wires to his trailer but had no suspect information.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON at 3:22 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Motel 6, 3907 Milton Ave., Janesville. A Motel 6 employee reported a person acting suspiciously who had a set of Motel 6 keys and kept asking if they were valid and which room they were valid for.
EMBEZZLEMENT at 10:58 a.m. Friday, April 29, in the 10000 block of Stearns Road, town of Porter. A woman accused her grandson of taking her credit cards without her permission and writing checks worth $12,000. In speaking with the grandson, he told police that the money she allows him to spend is for being her full-time caretaker and that he takes her to all of her appointments and helps her with things around the house. Police told the grandson that his grandmother did not want him to live with her anymore, and the man agreed to respect her wishes.
DISTURBANCE at 3:34 p.m. Friday, April 29, on Interstate 90/39 in the town of La Prairie. A person reported another driver in a black pickup truck with a trailer pointed a gun at him on the Interstate.
THEFT at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in the 2100 block of Mole Avenue, Janesville. A person was reported to have stolen multiple pieces of jewelry, checks, gold coins, a jacket and a wallet from their vehicle.
THEFT at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the 6200 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock. A 2002 Toyota Camry was stolen from the Rockdale Mobile Home Park on April 30 and was reported five days later.
Charged
ANDREW WATSON, 27, of 2677 Kells Way, Janesville, at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, on a charge of retail theft. He is accused of stealing food and drink from the Walmart Supercenter, 3800 Deerfield Drive, over the span of three months.
ANTONIO BROWN, 42, of 314 N. High St., upper, Janesville, at 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the River Flats Apartments, 200 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of battery, disorderly conduct and theft. Brown is accused of taking the keys from a woman who gave him a ride to the apartment complex and pushing her on the cement of the parking lot when she attempted to get them back.
ZITA G. VAN HOUTEN, 57, of 2329 North St., Beloit, at 7:56 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 6219 S. Highway 51, on charges of possession of heroin, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. Van Houten is accused of striking another person’s vehicle in front of a mobile home and taking off through the park before later returning to the scene.
TANISHA THOMPSON, 35, of 528 S. Wisconsin St., No. 4, Elkhorn, at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Juli’s Friendly Tap, 1020 Rockport Road, Janesville, on charges of disorderly conduct. Thompson is accused of causing a “loud” disturbance after she felt she was not getting served.
Green County
Reported
THEFT at 9:11 and 10:33 a.m., Friday, April 29, in the 1000 blocks of Second and Third avenues, Brodhead. Both instances involved a catalytic converter being stolen out of vehicles.