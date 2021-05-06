Rock County
Arrest
KEAGAN M. KUHNLE, 27, of 640 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at highways 11 and 51 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
Accident
CAR VS. PEDESTRIAN, COURT STREET AT PEARL STREET, JANESVILLE, at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 when Bradley A. Schultz, 38, of Janesville, suddenly crossed Court Street away from a crosswalk and was hit by Daniel J. McCarthy, 31, of Janesville. Schultz was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries and cited for sudden pedestrian movement into traffic. McCarthy was cited for operating after revocation.