Rock County
Arrests
VINCENT A. LABARBERA-FLORES, 18, Milwaukee, at 8:39 p.m. Monday at 511 Chestnut St., Janesville on suspicion of one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
BROOKE A. COMITZ, 31, West Chicago, Illinois, at 10:44 p.m. Monday at 3430 Milton Ave., Janesville on suspicion of one count of residential burglary.
Reported
BURGLARY at 10:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Crosby Avenue, Janesville. A woman said someone stole a black 9 mm pistol and $1,100 in cash from her residence.
FRAUD at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of North Wright Road, Janesville. A woman said she was the victim of a gift card scam. The woman said she had been tricked by another person into buying $7,500 in eBay gift cards. She said she was attempting to restore money that had been charged on her credit card. It was not clear if the credit card charges also are thought to have been fraudulent.