Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
ANTHONY W. ASKEW, 49, of 846 Grant St., Beloit, at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 4251 E. County S, town of Turtle. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they found the vehicle in a ditch.
CEDRICK A. KING, 26, of 3765 Bluewing Place, Janesville, at 5:59 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Highway 59 and Vincent Road, town of Milton. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say King told them he fell asleep before crashing and also smoked marijuana about an hour before driving.
BEVERLY J. ONWILER, 63, of 750 S. Main St., Janesville, at 10:57 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 1459 S. Arch St. It was listed as a second offense. Janesville police say she struck a tree.
NATHAN D. REDDERS, 23, of 6629 W. Wood Ridge Drive, Janesville, at 11:19 p.m. Friday, April 30, at 8040 N. Evansville Brooklyn Road, town of Union. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Redders crashed a motorcycle while intoxicated.
KYLE L. REED, 26, of 3217 N. Tarrant Road, Milton, at 5:27 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 9331 E. County A, town of Johnstown. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies also listed various drug possession charges.
MICHAEL L. TENIENTE, 23, of 1061 Hain Road, Edgerton, at 4:18 a.m. Sunday, May 2, at Territorial and Bullard roads, town of Union. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they responded to a single-vehicle crash.
Charged
MAKENZEE L. JACOBSON, 22, of 1446 Canyon Drive, No. 6, Janesville, and INDEPENDENCE C. PHILLIPPI, 17, of 2228 Garden Drive, Janesville, each with party to distributing synthetic cannabinoid to the jail as a party to the crime. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Phillippi was involved in sending drugs in a card to Jacobson in the Rock County Jail.