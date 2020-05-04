Rock County
Arrest
A 13-YEAR-OLD BOY, at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, April 5 in the 1500 block of West Conde Street, Janesville was referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of second degree sexual assault.
Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 12:32 am