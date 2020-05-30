Rock County
Arrest
JAMES F. GILLARD, 40, of Evansville, at 7:54 p.m. Friday at Milwaukee Street and Randall Avenue, on suspicion of one felony count of possession of Schedule I and II narcotics, and suspicion of one count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CHRISTINE M. KETTLE, 47, Milton, at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at 108 Center Ave., Janesville.
SEAN P. BRACE, 41, town of Harmony, at 10:37 p.m. Friday at 3961 Milton Ave., Janesville.
Reported
ROBBERY at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Park Avenue, Janesville. A male victim had $20 stolen from him at gunpoint. Police dusted a vehicle door handle for fingerprints. No other details were provided.