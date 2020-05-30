Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
TONI M. STEENSEN, 27, of 1210 King St., No. 2, Janesville, at 7:48 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Kellogg Avenue, Janesville.
KRISTOFER L. WHITNEY, 44, of 771 Princeton Road, Janesville at 5:06 a.m. Thursday at 709 Suffolk Drive, Janesville.
MAKENZEE L. JACOBSON, 21, of 1618 Garland Ave., Janesville, at 7:23 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Memorial Drive, Janesville.
Reported
THEFT at 11:27 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South River Road, Janesville. A woman reported that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her wallet, which she had left in the center console of the vehicle. The woman said the wallet contained $100 in cash, two debit cards, a credit card and several business rewards cards.
THEFT at 5:19 p.m. Thursday at the 9800 block of North Murray Road, town of Union. A man was checking doors he said someone had left open on sheds, buildings and vehicles around his property when he noticed a vehicle on his property was up on a jack and had the catalytic converter removed.